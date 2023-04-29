Langley music school opens its doors to the community with a music swap meet

Buy and swap music equipment and items at this spring’s open house

Tunes for Tots concert encourages children and their caregivers to dance and move to live music in the Rose Gellert Hall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is offering a music swap meet as part of their annual Spring Community Day Open House on Saturday, May 6.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., the open house will have families and faculty selling, swapping, or giving away instruments, music equipment, music books, and sheet music.

The public is invited to attend to find great deals on items such as violins and cellos, with all printed material free of cost.

Sales are cash only.

School principal Carolyn Granholm said everyone is welcome to attend the open house.

“It will be a fun afternoon of music, and our staff and faculty will be on hand to answer questions about our music programs, classes, and lessons for students of all ages and levels.”

The spring celebration will continue with a free Tunes for Tots concert on Tuesday, May 9 starting at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Ensemble in Residence, the Rose Gellert String Quartet, will perform at the concert, which encourages babies, toddlers, and pre-school aged children and their caregivers to dance and move to the music in the Rose Gellert Hall.

The Rose Gellert String Quartet will be playing at the Rose Gellert Hall for Tunes for Tots event on Tuesday May 9. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

“This concert is a wonderful opportunity for young children and their caregivers to enjoy live music together in a fun, welcoming, and nurturing environment,” Granholm said.

Registration is not required for either event.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207th St.

Langley music school is a non-profit organization and registered charity that provides musical education to students of all ages and levels. It hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May.

