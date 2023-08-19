Fatal collision has the eastbound lanes of Glover Road closed from Mufford Crescent to 216th Street early Saturday morning, Aug. 19. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Fatal collision has the eastbound lanes of Glover Road closed from Mufford Crescent to 216th Street early Saturday morning, Aug. 19. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley resident struck and killed in collision Saturday morning

Police are investigating the fatal incident

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in the 6400 block of Glover Road early Saturday morning (Aug. 19).

Police responded to reports of a vehicle incident around 2:25 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of Glover Road are closed to traffic between Mufford Crescent and 216th Street.

Sgt. Joe Leeson of the Langley RCMP said the victim is confirmed to have been a Langley resident.

Police and investigators were on scene.

Cones were lined along the road, and a red mobile scooter could be seen turned onto its side.

Some debris was also on the road.

Leeson said the road is expected to be opened within an hour.

Those travelling east can detour to 208th Street.

RELATED: VIDEO: Motorcycle crash in Langley lands at least one in hospital

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMPmotor vehicle crash

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ribbers ready to compete at McLeod Athletic Park
Next story
4th annual Country Car Show raises $22,000 for Langley hospice

Just Posted

Fatal collision has the eastbound lanes of Glover Road closed from Mufford Crescent to 216th Street early Saturday morning, Aug. 19. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley resident struck and killed in collision Saturday morning

Boonie Sanders of Smoke Dem Bones is at Langley RibFest this weekend until Sunday, Aug. 20. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Ribbers ready to compete at McLeod Athletic Park

A car and motorcycle crashed in North Langley Friday, Aug. 18, on 91A Avenue during rush hour. At least one person was taken to hospital. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Motorcycle crash in Langley lands at least one in hospital

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires