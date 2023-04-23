LEPS hosts workshops for elementary students to celebrate Earth Day

Kids were taught how to remove weeds from the garden at outdoor classes LEPS hosted on Wednesday, April 19. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Laura Pandolfo with Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners took out her recycling costume she made for Halloween to teach kids about plastic waste at LEPS’s outdoor classes on Wednesday, April 19. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Nichole Marples, executive director at LEPS, said this was the first time hosting an outdoor workshops like this for students and hopes to do it again next year. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Elementary students learned about various nature and environment topics at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Wednesday, April 19.

It was the first in person Earth Day event catered to kids and their education organized by Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS).

Ten stations were set up for five classes in the morning and afternoon, which students from Murrayville Academy, Lynn Fripps, Gordon Greenwood, Dorothy Peacock, and Belmont elementary schools attended in 15-minute increments over the course of one hour.

Nichole Marples, executive director at LEPS said the idea came up before COVID but was delayed due to the pandemic. It was based on the Township of Langley’s municipal awareness day which has a similar set up with educational stations for kids.

For its 30th anniversary this year, Marples said it was an opportunity for LEPS to try something new.

“We looked at different ideas to reach out to the community and offer different things to do and be able to celebrate out natural environment.”

The stations were attended by Township of Langley, Fraser Valley Regional Library, Langley Field Naturalists, Climate Crisis Action Partners Langley, Metro Vancouver Parks, and Nicomekl Enhancement Society.

“They’re promoting some of the things that they offer and nature-based things. They picked topics based in the type of work that they’re doing, and it’s a quick 15 minute message for the kids and then they move to the next booth.”

Marples said LEPS will evaluate feedback from volunteers, staff, teachers, and community partners but hopes to host the workshops again next year.

“It’s a great way to go and do some new and different things and be outside.”

LEPS also partnered with the City of Langley Environmental Sustainability Committee for an Earth Day event at Douglas Park on Saturday, April 22.

