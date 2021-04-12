Mounties impound four Mustangs

Surrey RCMP say they seized four cars for street racing

Mounties say they “corralled” four Ford Mustangs April 4 after an officer saw the muscle cars racing down 184 Street near 53 Avenue at about 10 p.m. (File Photo)

The Surrey RCMP has impounded four cars for street racing and excessive speeding in Cloverdale.

Mounties say they “corralled” four Ford Mustangs April 4 after an officer saw the muscle cars racing down 184 Street near 53 Avenue at about 10 p.m.

“The vehicles were allegedly traveling at approximately 135 km/h in a 60 km/h zone,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu, RCMP media relations officer, said in a release.

After the cars were pulled over, Mounties gave each drive a ticket for excessive speeding.

“These drivers won’t be back in the saddle for at least seven days, as all four vehicles were impounded for street racing and excessive speeding,” Sidhu said.

“High-risk driving behaviour, which includes speeding, is one of the leading causes of collisions in B.C.,” Sergeant Roger Green also said in the releases. “It is fortunate in this case that the vehicles were stopped before anyone was injured.

Sidhu asked that anyone with information about this incident contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



