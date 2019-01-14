Mystery at the Aldergrove Museum

Were 1911 Aldergrove hotel guests posing as PM Laurier and Opposition leader Borden?

FILE IMAGE: Page of the Hotel Western Home guest register showing guest names “Sir Wilfrid Laurier” and “R L Borden” signing in on 24 February 1911.

Thursday evening’s Alder Grove Heritage Society community meeting heard discussion regarding the Guest Register for the Western Home Hotel, and that Sir Wilfrid Laurier, then the Prime Minister of Canada, had stayed at the hotel.

On Friday, AGHS secretary Tami Quiring dug out the reproduction copy of the Guest Register to see exactly when Sir Laurier had stayed at the hotel. Finding a date of 24 February 1911, and noting with surprise that the guest immediately after Sir Laurier’s signature was R.L. Borden, Quiring turned to the newspapers of the time to find out why our Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition were traveling together through our town.

“I found no articles. None. Not one,” said Quiring.

Next point of research was their respective signatures. The signatures in the guest book do not match with the historically verified signatures of either man. The signature for R. L. Borden could be deemed close, but there are too many differences to allow for verification.

Next point of research was the minute books for the House of Commons on the date in question. Both Sir Laurier and Mr. Borden did indeed attend debates on the afternoon/evening of Friday 24 February 1911.

“Disappointing to say the least, but then that opens the door to the mystery of who was impersonating our Prime Minister and his political rival? Why were they impersonating them? What other frauds were committed upon the residents of our little town by these two grifters?” asked Quiring.

A cluster of mysteries that are not likely to ever be solved, but definitely interesting.

 

Authenticated letter from Prime Minister Robert Laird Borden. Source: Berryhill & Sturgeon, Ltd. - Document Dealers

Authenticated letter from Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier. Source: Berryhill & Sturgeon, Ltd. - Document Dealers

Previous story
Langley housing market outperforms Lower Mainland, new study shows

Just Posted

Mystery at the Aldergrove Museum

Were 1911 Aldergrove hotel guests posing as PM Laurier and Opposition leader Borden?

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen bounce back from frustrating road trip

Junior A Hockey club records back-to-back wins at home

‘Near zero visibility’ as fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada warns drivers to be careful

Vancouver Giants down Victoria Royals in Langley

Win increases G-Men lead in B.C. Division to nine points over second-place Royals

Indoor golf returns to Langley

‘You just don’t get wet. You don’t get cold. You can eat your chicken wings’ owner says

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

Mans pleads guilty to throwing butcher knife at RCMP officer

Conditional discharge, probation imposed in Surrey Provincial Court Monday

Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators

U.S. president called the question ‘insulting’

Ottawa police identify three public servants who died in bus crash

The bus hopped a curb and hit a bus shelter, killing 3 and injuring 23

UPDATE: Dad killed, son missing after avalanche in southeast B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

Searchers scour area north of Horseshoe Bay for missing woman

The woman, from Saskatchewan, went missing Sunday night

Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Most Read