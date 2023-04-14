Realtor Jodi Steeves raises donations for Aldergrove Food Bank this Easter

Rainy weather didn’t stop Realtor Jodi Steeves and her team from hosting their 4th annual Easter event on Saturday, April 8.

Steeves invited the Aldergrove Food Bank to participate in the event after learning the food bank was short on supplies.

To encourage donations, Steeves and the food bank put a $500 Shop Local gift basket together that attendees could enter to win through food donations.

“Items that would be most helpful ranged from canned fruit and vegetables to rice and pasta,” Steeves explained.

The food bank also accepted dish and hand soap, shampoo, and cash donations.

The prize gift basket contained $20 gift cards to local businesses such as Krause Berry Farm, Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies, and Aldergrove Indian Bistro.

A free face painter, balloon artist, and interactive photo booth were set up at the event.

Easter egg hunters also received a visit from the Easter bunny and his friend, Chicken.

READ ALSO: Langley food banks struggle with increased demand

RELATED: Kindness helps full education coffers for Aldergrove student

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserLangley