Realtor Jodi Steeves raises donations for Aldergrove Food Bank this Easter

Realtor Jodi Steeves and Aldergrove Food Bank assistant manager Tannis Percival accepting food donations from event attendees. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Free mini donuts were made fresh at Jodi Steeves's Easter event on Saturday, April 8. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
The Easter bunny and his friend, Chicken, greeted Easter egg hunters at Jodi Steeves's event on Saturday, April 8. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Business Association joined Jodi Steeves's Easter event with a colouring contest on Saturday, April 8. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Ash Ketchum was seen walking his dragon-type Pokemon at Jodi Steeves's Easter event on Saturday, April 8. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Rainy weather didn’t stop Realtor Jodi Steeves and her team from hosting their 4th annual Easter event on Saturday, April 8.

Steeves invited the Aldergrove Food Bank to participate in the event after learning the food bank was short on supplies.

To encourage donations, Steeves and the food bank put a $500 Shop Local gift basket together that attendees could enter to win through food donations.

“Items that would be most helpful ranged from canned fruit and vegetables to rice and pasta,” Steeves explained.

The food bank also accepted dish and hand soap, shampoo, and cash donations.

The prize gift basket contained $20 gift cards to local businesses such as Krause Berry Farm, Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies, and Aldergrove Indian Bistro.

A free face painter, balloon artist, and interactive photo booth were set up at the event.

Easter egg hunters also received a visit from the Easter bunny and his friend, Chicken.

