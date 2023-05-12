Langley City firefighters brought their ladder truck to do some high-altitude drenching at Al Anderson Pool last year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City firefighters brought their ladder truck to do some high-altitude drenching at Al Anderson Pool last year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Spary parks and outdoor pools open in Langley for the summer

Parks opened this week just in time for the forecasted heat

It’s hot, and it’s going to be hotter over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast.

Thankfully, Langley City and the Township are opening its spray parks and outdoor pools starting Friday, May 12, so residents can enjoy the sun and stay cool.

In the City

Al Anderson Memorial Pool opened at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. The pool offers public swimming, children’s swimming lessons, lane swimming, and aquatic fitness.

City Park and Douglas Park spray parks open at 10 a.m. today and run until 8 p.m.

Samantha Paulson, communications officer for the City, encourages residents to find details on the pool schedule and swimming lessons at langleycity.ca.

The spray parks will operate when temperatures are above 10° C.

In the Township

Several spray parks started operations on Wednesday, May 10.

Philip Jackman Park operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Willoughby Community Park opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Walnut Grove Community Park opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 9:45 p.m.

Murrayville Outdoor Activity Park is open from dawn to dusk.

Brookswood Park opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.

Fort Langley Community Park operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The water will turn on at each of the parks every day when the forecasted daytime high is greater than 17°C,” according to a statement from the Township.

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre is opening its Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience on Friday, May 19.

The outdoor water park includes a 25 metre pool, hot tub, water slides, river channel, and plenty of other features.

Reservations and group bookings can be made at tol.ca.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Finally. Legendary Water Fight returns to Langley City’s Al Anderson pool

IN OTHER NEWS: B.C. prepares for 1st heat wave of season; increase in wildfire, flood risks

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyOutdoors and RecreationSummer

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cause of fatal Aldergrove fire remains unknown, Langley fire department says

Just Posted

Last year, close to 275 took part in the first Langley City Legendary Water Fight at Al Anderson pool after pandemic restrictions lifted. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Spary parks and outdoor pools open in Langley for the summer

As of Wednesday, May 10, the cause of a May 3 house fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Aldergrove remained unknown, and RCMP had assumed responsibility for the case. (Langley Advance Times file)
Cause of fatal Aldergrove fire remains unknown, Langley fire department says

After a tough two first periods, Langley Thunder couldn’t come back in time, and fell 13-8 to the New Westminster Salmonbellies in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action on Tuesday night, May 9, at Langley Events Centre. (Courtesy of Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
A slow start ends in defeat for Tier 1 Langley Thunder

Langley’s Brandi Ranger was the top Soroptimists scholarship winner. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Power of the Purse restored