Still dancing at 95

Ninety-five year old Dorothy Peterson danced at her birthday bash at the Old Age Pensioners hall.

Ninety-five year old Dorothy Peterson danced the night away at her surprise birthday bash at the Old Age Pensioners hall in Aldergrove this Sunday.

Her daughter, Barb Craig, planned the whole thing with the help of local organizers at the hall, who went all out for the lively birthday celebration.

“Every Sunday they square dance,” said Craig. “She even drives herself there and they match up in partners and dance with whomever – men, or women when there’s a shortage.”

The Pensioners planned Peterson’s birthday surprise weeks in advance. Helpers at the club set out appetizers and bright decorations on the walls before Dorothy came back from an extended lunch with one of her friends.

They also presented Peterson a cake with her picture on it, which her daughter gave them, as the group sang happy birthday.

Peterson—a resident of Aldergrove for nearly a decade now—has been attending the hall’s Sunday square dance gatherings since 2012.

The hall serves as the base for organization’s activities including luncheons, dances and games like carpet bowling but also has hosted a plethora of community events.

RELATED: Aldergrove Old Age Pensioners celebrate 55 years

“After her husband died in 2011, she thought it was time to go out there and make friends. She’s met tons and they all just love her there,” said her daughter.

“But just dancing and the music is what she really loves.”