Tim Horton’s raises record breaking $19.7 million in cookie campaign

Seven Langley locations participated in this year’s Smile Cookie campaign

Greg McAuley (centre) with a Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation staff member and Tim Hortons employee at last year’s Smile Cookie kick-off day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tim Hortons raised a record-breaking $19.7 million through their Smile Cookie campaign this year.

Seven Langley Tim Hortons locations participated during the campaign from May 1 to 7.

Terra Scheer, director of communications at Langley Memorial Hospital, expressed her gratitude for the support that Tim Hortons is provided for the youth in Langley through a pop-up booth on May 4.

This year, Ryan DiTommaso’s and Ashleigh McLeod’s Tim Hortons restaurant in Dunnville, Ont. sold the most smile cookies. Their team hand-decorated and sold almost 52,000 cookies.

The proceeds from the sales in Dunnvile are being donated to Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

Many passionate restaurant owners, team members, and volunteers around Canada helped hand-decorate the smile cookies.

“To achieve such an amazing result means baking and hand-decorating millions upon millions of Smile Cookies over the course of just a week,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons for Canada and the United States.

The Smile Cookie campaign is an annual campaign that has raised a total of more than $111 million for charities and community groups since 1996. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks, and schools.

