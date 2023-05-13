Greg McAuley (centre) with a Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation staff member and Tim Hortons employee at last year’s Smile Cookie kick-off day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Greg McAuley (centre) with a Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation staff member and Tim Hortons employee at last year’s Smile Cookie kick-off day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tim Horton’s raises record breaking $19.7 million in cookie campaign

Seven Langley locations participated in this year’s Smile Cookie campaign

Tim Hortons raised a record-breaking $19.7 million through their Smile Cookie campaign this year.

Seven Langley Tim Hortons locations participated during the campaign from May 1 to 7.

Terra Scheer, director of communications at Langley Memorial Hospital, expressed her gratitude for the support that Tim Hortons is provided for the youth in Langley through a pop-up booth on May 4.

This year, Ryan DiTommaso’s and Ashleigh McLeod’s Tim Hortons restaurant in Dunnville, Ont. sold the most smile cookies. Their team hand-decorated and sold almost 52,000 cookies.

The proceeds from the sales in Dunnvile are being donated to Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

Many passionate restaurant owners, team members, and volunteers around Canada helped hand-decorate the smile cookies.

“To achieve such an amazing result means baking and hand-decorating millions upon millions of Smile Cookies over the course of just a week,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons for Canada and the United States.

The Smile Cookie campaign is an annual campaign that has raised a total of more than $111 million for charities and community groups since 1996. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks, and schools.

READ ALSO: Smile cookies available for purchase at 7 Langley Tim Hortons locations

IN OTHER NEWS: VIDEO: Aldergrove Grade 12 students raising funds for dry grad celebration

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserLangleyTim Hortons

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What seniors still need to know about COVID

Just Posted

Greg McAuley (centre) with a Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation staff member and Tim Hortons employee at last year’s Smile Cookie kick-off day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tim Horton’s raises record breaking $19.7 million in cookie campaign

Curt Malawsky is the new head coach of the Langley Thunder. Malawsky takes the reigns of the Senior A Western Lacrosse Association squad, replacing Rod Jensen who stepped down in the beginning of May. (Photo courtesy of Calgary Roughnecks/National Lacrosse League)
New WLA Thunder coach announced

“It must be spring the bunnies are making themselves known,” said Jim Orlowski. He and his grandchildren, Jeremy and Brenna, have been watching this little one munching on the early grasses in Orlowski’s front yard in Murrayville recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Hungry little fella

Rocco Romeo joined Vancouver FC as the club’s sixth signing ahead of the team’s inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League. He was given a red card penalty, and ejected from a total of three games last Sunday on home pitch in Langley. (CPL files)
TONIGHT: Vancouver Football Club hits home pitch for second time