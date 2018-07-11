TransLink ridership set to break total boarding records

TransLink is on pace to break a record for annual transit boardings.

According to TransLink, boardings have increased by 6.1 per cent so for this year over last.

If the same pace continues, TransLink will break the yearly record of 407 million total transit boardings.

Ridership has climbed across all transportation modes, including bus, SkyTrain, SeaBus, and West Coast Express.

TransLink attributes the growth to the addition of new services in Part One of its transportation plan, as well as high gas prices and employment growth.

Kevin Desmond, TransLink CEO, expects that the biggest improvements in transit ridership are yet to come.

“The Phase Two Investment Plan was approved by TransLink’s Board and the Mayors’ Council, which gives us the mandate to roll out the biggest package of transportation improvements in Metro Vancouver history. These latest numbers show the region needs this investment if we’re going to avoid major congestion,” he added.

Phase Two of the plan includes construction of a light rail in Surrey, the Millennium Line Broadway Extension in Vancouver, new bus services, and addition of new buses and SkyTrain cars.