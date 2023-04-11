Two Langley residents part of Steel Magnolias production

Evening shows are Wednesday to Saturday from April 12 to 29

Two Langley residents are involved with the production of Steel Magnolias, based on the popular movie from 1989.

The tight bond of a group of friends in a small Southern town in the U.S.A. is tested when one of them dies.

The play is based on the life experience of author Robert Harling as he watched his sister deal with the devastating impact of diabetes.

”It is a wonderful comic-drama that takes the audience on a journey into the lives of remarkable women as they confront each other and share triumphs and tragedies,” said Reg Parks, artistic director with the theatrical company.

The play will be performed at Theatre in the Country in Langley City from Thursday, April 12 to 29.

“He (Harling) felt it was important to show how the people in his play used humour and light-heartedness to cope with the seriousness of the underlying circumstances just as his own family had done,” Parks explained

Brendan Boyd, 23, has lived in Murrayville for four years and fell in love with theatre in high school.

He is the assistant stage manager for the play, and the only man on the cast and crew.

“I did two productions on stage in high school, and have done several on and off stage at Theatre in the Country,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to have a more active role on the tech side of things and this seemed like a great show to start with.”

There is a sense of family and camaraderie among the crew throughout rehearsals, Boyd explained.

“Emily Brown, the director, has made sure we had time to bond with each other, and I believe this has made the show and relationships on and off stage incredible.”

He said adjusting to the extra duties of assistant stage manager compared to a backstage hand was a learning curve, but it has been a great experience regardless.

Boyd’s favourite part of the show has been working with the cast and crew on stage.

“It makes the whole thing so wonderful to watch.”

Megan Kimoto, 20, was born and raised in Walnut Grove and has been involved with theatre since her childhood.

She is the stage manager for the play, and has done multiple productions with Theatre in the Country.

“It has been an absolute blessing to get to work with this team. From actors to set painters and costumes, everyone has been so kind and passionate about telling this story as authentically as possible,” she said.

Kimoto was drawn to the simplicity of the story and the power of community it presents.

“The emphasis on these women leaning on one another and their friendship becoming these pillars of strength to uplift one another was so beautiful and real.”

Harling’s play Steel Magnolias first hit the stage in 1987, starting off Broadway before its success led to a Broadway run.

For more information and to book tickets, people can visit the website theatreinthecountry.com.

