A single-car crash involving a Dodge Ram pick-up truck resulted in a power outage for residents in the area of 16th Avenue and 232nd Street Wednesday evening (Aug. 9) around 5:30 p.m. (Tammy Nielsen, an EMT, gave first aid until first responders arrived on scene/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vehicle collision causes power outage in South Langley

A pickup truck hit a telephone pole Wednesday evening, resulting in a power outage in the area

One person is in stable condition after a single-vehicle crash that involved a Dodge pickup truck Wednesday evening (Aug. 9) and resulted in a power outage in the area.

The collision took place around 5:30 p.m. on 16th Avenue near 232nd Street.

Cpl. Craig van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP, said it appeared the truck was travelling east on 16th Avenue when it went off the road into a nearby ditch on the left side. The vehicle struck a telephone pole and flipped.

“The investigation is ongoing. Contributing factors are yet to be determind,” van Herk noted.

The sole occupant, the 29-year-old male driver, was transported to hospital in stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Approximately 877 residents in the area lost power for several hours after the crash, with power being restored at about 2 a.m. the next morning, according to BC Hydro’s outage list.

Major crashes are not uncommon on 16th Avenue, a major through road for trucks and commuters, where drivers routinely drive well above the speed limit.

In May, one person was killed in a crash that involved two dump trucks and a car along 16th Avenue.

