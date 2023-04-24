VIDEO: Aircraft museum in Langley hosts its first Earth Day event

Visitors at the Museum of Flight in Langley got a chance to sit in the pilot’s seat of the planes on Saturday, April 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Ardem Avsitidiiskyi and his son from Maple Ridge visited the Museum of Flight for its Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Al French, a director and volunteer at the Museum of Flight, explained some of the planes are still flown in air shows across the Lower Mainland. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) David McIntosh, flight operations training pilot at the Museum of Flight, has been volunteering there since he was 10 years old. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley hosted their first-ever Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families were invited to explore the interactive exhibit and learn how aviation is evolving to become a more eco-friendly form of travel.

Volunteer Paulina Johnson said the event was a collective idea among staff and volunteers.

“We wanted to bring awareness to the kind of initiatives around aviation that people might not be aware of,” she said.

The event featured planes, some still operable, that visitors could go in, and a scavenger hunt. If all the small Earth’s were found, a prize was won. Volunteers also had arts and crafts to make to remember the day.

“We’re celebrating all the new initiatives and technology that’s coming out about how the aviation industry can become more green,” said David McIntosh, flight operations training pilot and volunteer.

McIntosh started volunteering at the museum when he was 10 years old. Now, he teaches new pilots to fly the museum’s operable airplanes.

“It has sort of become like a second home for me, I’m very attached to this place.”

He said three or four airplanes will be flying this year.

Every third Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a drop-in Volunteer Day starting at 9:30 a.m. Anyone can attend to learn about aviation and help the museum look after its aircrafts.

“You don’t need to know anything about airplanes. Just come on in,” Johnson added.

The museum is also planning a Mother’s Day and Father’s Day event.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the museum or looking for upcoming event details can call 604-532-0035 or email info@canadianflight.org or visit http://www.canadianflight.org/.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Father’s Day event at Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley attracts double the average turnout

IN OTHER NEWS: Farm museum opens for its summer season

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationEarth DayLangleyMuseum