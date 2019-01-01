KURT LANGMANN PHOTOS A youngster bravely tests the water before the Aldergrove Polar Bear Swim on New Year’s Day.

VIDEO: Crowd enjoys first Aldergrove Polar Bear Swim

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre hosts dozens of people at chilly New Year’s day event

Several dozen people turned up for Aldergrove’s very first Polar Bear Swim on New Year’s day.

People of all ages lined up at the outdoor wave pool called Breaker Bay in the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre for the start of the nippy dip at noon sharp.

Some tested the unheated water on the shore while others limbered up with dance moves to the music under the sunny skies.

Then at 12 p.m. the horn sounded and everyone ran in for the Polar Bear dip, with some exiting as quickly as they entered while others cavorted briefly in the chilly water.

The participants were treated to hot chocolate by the centre’s staff, as well as badges marking their participation in the first annual event.

Some participants filled the hot tub to heat up and others joined the swimmers in the covered and heated swimming pools.

The ACUCC also hosts family skating in the ice arena, Jan. 1 from 4-5:30 p.m. and Jan. 3 from 2:45-3:45 p.m. Both skating events are hosted by the Church in the Valley, a Seventh-Day Adventist Church, and cost is only $2 person or $5 family. Skate rentals are available at extra cost.

Aldergrove Credit Union also hosts a free public skate on Jan. 3 from 4-6 p.m. at the ACUCC, with skate rentals at extra cost.

 

