VIDEO: Langley schools donate nearly 13,000 lbs of clothes

Zach Funk, director at Langley Township Firefighters Charitable Society, helped weigh clothing donations at the annual drive on Friday, May 12. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Brothers Bennett, 3, and Theo, 4, helped the Langley Township Firefighters Charitable Society weigh and load the bags of donated clothing on Friday, May 12. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Zach Funk, director at LTFCS, weighed the donated clothing bags to see which Langley school donated the most. The winner gets a free barbecue. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) James Kennedy Elementary had a big haul of donations for LTFCS’s annual clothing drive. (Photo courtesy of LTFCS/Special to Langley Advance Times) R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary also participated in the annual clothing drive hosted by LTFCS. (Photo courtesy of LTFCS/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Schools and community members donated a total of 12,715 lbs of clothes on Friday, May 12.

The event was part of the Langley Township Firefighters Charitable Society (LTFCS) annual clothing drive to raise funds to support the Langley school district’s snack program.

Zach Funk, director at LTFCS, said they partnered with Odyssey International Exports and the Langley School District Foundation to make the Kids Helping Kids clothing drive happen on Friday, May 12.

“Our goal is to bring in as much clothing as possible to help support our snack program throughout the school district as we continue to grow,” he said.

Odyssey parked a trailer at the fire hall early that morning, and once it was loaded with the donations Odyssey takes the trailer and sorts the clothes.

Odyssey is a second-hand store based in New Westminster and ships used clothing to Africa, Asia, and South America.

“The support we receive from the community with this clothing makes all the difference.”

James Kennedy, Alex Hope, R.C. Garnett Demonstration, Lynn Fripps, Langley Meadows Community, and Alice Brown Elementary schools participated in the clothing drive.

The society also has clothing donation bins at three fire hall locations, but Funk said they are hoping to add more soon.

Clothing bins are located at:

– 20253 72nd Ave

– 22170 50th Ave

– 9580 208th St

All funds raised from these bins support burn survivors from around the province.

