VIDEO: Local lawn bowling club reunites long lost relatives

Langley Lawn Bowling Club members welcomes the community for its next season.

The club held a garage sale on Saturday, April 15 which brought people of all ages together to browse and buy different items ranging from puzzles to dishware — even a Foosball table, all donated by club members.

It also reunited 90-year-old Andy Anderson with his niece, Linda Schiefke, who hadn’t seen each other in over two decades.

They came to the garage sale on a whim, hearing about it from neighbours. Schiefke moved to Walnut Grove two years ago from Port Coquitlam, where she lived for 30 years.

“We got apart for a long time and it’s so sad that it happened. But my love has always been there with the family, and I’m so happy that we crashed into each other,” Anderson said.

When they caught up, it was like nothing had changed, Schiefke explained.

“I’m so blessed.”

The Lawn Bowling Club is located on 54th Avenue at Douglas Park in the City of Langley.

Penny Wellar, a new coach at the club, said the club is open to people of all ages.

“We’ve had memberships that have been here for many years, and we found after COVID that we were dwindling in our membership. So, we wanted to re-introduce the community to the fact we have a lawn bowling club here.”

Alan Gregson, president of the club, said it’s one of the cheapest sports to play.

“All you really need for the first couple years is a good pair of shoes. We have balls in the club people can use, available for rent after the first year for $25 per year.”

Whereas many sports can be expensive up front, lawn bowling doesn’t cost more to play more, Wellar said.

The club offers drop-in sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays starting May 3 at 6:30 p.m. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The club offers drop-in sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. starting May 3.

Its official opening date with an open house takes place on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

Visitors and new bowlers are welcome.

Founded in 1979, the Langley Lawn Bowling Club has been in operation since 1982 when the Douglas Park lawn bowling green was built by the City of Langley with funding from the Langley Rotary Club and the provincial government of the day.

Lawn bowling is played on a large, level surface of grass or artificial turf called the “green,” surrounded by a shallow ditch divided into separate rinks.

Between one and four people can play at a time.

