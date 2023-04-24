VIDEO: Murrayville Plumbing leads clean-up efforts for Earth Day

Christine Turley, co-owner of Murrayville Plumbing, alongside her husband, Spencer, organized a community clean up for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Grade 11 students Cayden Bell (left) and Evan Buchanan (right) from Aldergrove Community Secondary School attended the clean up event as part of their social justice school project on Saturday, April 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Community members were divided into teams of three to collect and sort garage and recycling around Fraser Highway and 216th Street on Saturday, April 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Talissa Caines volunteered to help clean up garbage and recycling in the community on Saturday, April 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

A small Langley-based business had a successful turnout at its first community cleanup walk for Earth Day.

Christine Turley, co-owner of Murrayville Plumbing, along with her husband, Spencer, organized the event to give back to Copper 4 Kids and raise awareness of plastic waste in the community.

“One of our core models at our company is to keep it clean, leave it better, and go all in, which is what we did today,” Turley said.

About 20 to 30 people who came out to volunteer were divided into three teams and sent on different routes around the McDonalds on Fraser Highway and 216th Street.

“It’s Earth Day, so what better day to do it.”

Langley Grade 11 students Evan Buchanan and Cayden Bell from Aldergrove Community Secondary came out for the clean up as a part of their advocacy project for school.

“The goal of the project is to pick a social justice topic and make a plan to help spread the word. We were looking at the Aldergrove Star and realized there was the walk and thought it would be a good idea to help advertise for that,” Buchanan said.

The students made announcements at their school and handed out flyers to encourage the community to come out.

Buchanan said a clean environment has always been important to him and hates to see litter in campground or on trails.

“We’re just hoping people realize this is an issue you have to take care of and as long as we can get as much done in our community, I think that’s the best thing we can reach.”

For volunteers, McDonalds provided coffee, and Turley brought surgical gloves to safely pick up litter and ponchos for the forecasted rain. Leftover coffee was donated to nurses at the Langley Memorial Hospital.

“If there’s a way in everything we do is a way to give back, we want to give back. Even if it’s just building community awareness, then that’s what we want to do.”

Garbage and recycling waste collected was sorted into bags and picked up by Murrayville Plumbing trucks.

The garbage-filled bags will be deposited in the company’s dumpster, and recyclable bottles or cans will be sorted at a bottle depot — with profits going to the Turley’s non-profit Copper 4 Kids.

The cleanup will be an annual event hosted by Murrayville Plumbing, Turley added.

“We love Murrayville, we love to be a part of the community.”

Turley said anyone with suggestions for other events can contact them by calling 778-888-6451 or email reception@mvpbc.ca.

Earth DayEnvironmentLangleyRecycling