UPDATED: SUV fire at Langley mall (with video)

A burning Sport Utility vehicle (SUV) sent thick clouds of smoke over a mall in the 20800 block of Fraser Hwy on Sunday morning.

The fire caused severe damage to a Nissan Murano and scorched the passenger side exterior of a Ford Focus parked next to it in the mall lot.

The blaze was reported to the Langley City fire department at 11:42 a.m. and the fire was reported knocked down by 11:54.

Two units of the fire department and nine personnel were involved in the fire suppression effort, while two Langley RCMP units and local security handled crowd control.

One eyewitness said people were asked to stay in the stores while the fire was being extinguished.

The damaged vehicles were towed from the scene for ICBC to inspect.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, but it was not considered suspicious, and no injuries or damage to mall businesses was reported.

Eyewitness Brandon Bryson was there when it happened and posted video to his Facebook page.



