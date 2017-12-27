VIDEO: Watch Critter Care bears make a den for hibernation

Watch two bear cubs living in Langley’s Critter Care Rehabilitation Centre use their natural instincts and make a den for themselves to get read for a winter’s nap.

Critter Care staff put cameras in the bears’ enclosure and it caught footage of the two bears pulling hay into their dens to make them cozy for hibernation.

Critter Care’s Gail Martin said the bears could nap until the end of March.

“Bears aren’t true hibernators though so they will get up and walk around, maybe lay on the platform in the enclosure, grab a drink of water, and then go back to bed,” she commented.

Critter Care is taking care of five orphaned bears this winter. Most will be ready for release back to the wild in late spring.

To see more of what critters are up to at the Campbell Valley Park facility, go to the Facebook page Critter Care Wildlife Society.



