Jersey is a member of the turf crew and a huge fan of the sprinkler system. (Special to the Langley Advance)

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

A local golf course is going to the dogs – literally.

Redwoods Golf Course has recently announced a dog-friendly policy that allows “well-behaved” dogs to accompany owners on the course during a round of golf, as well as at the restaurant’s outdoor patio.

And to mark the introduction of this new policy, Redwoods hosted a special Dog Days of Summer event this past Friday, June 29, with special dog goody bags being offered up.

“Do you love to golf and spend time with your dog?” inquired managing director Doug Hawley.

“Put your two favourite hobbies together at the Redwoods Golf Course in Langley,” he suggested.

“Leave the guilt of not spending time with your dog at home, Hawley suggested, inviting them to bring Fido to the golf course, instead.

The rules are simple: dogs are welcome any day except during a tournament, dogs are not allowed in the bunkers or on the greens, and owners must be in control of their dog at all times.

They’ve gone as far as to develop a full canine policy, complete with etiquette expectations, that can be found at redwoods-golf.com.

