Walnut Grove theatre students showcase their talent on stage

Theatre in the Grove is bringing a retro romantic-comedy to Langley next month.

The community theatre group is presenting a dinner theatre with the musical production Legally Blonde from May 4 to 6, and 11 to 13.

Audience members have the option on May 4 and 11 of enjoying a three course meal prepared by Walnut Grove Secondary culinary students.

Legally Blonde follows the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III. Through her classes, she discovers how she can help others and successfully defends an accused in a murder trial. Elle defies expectations of her and stays true to herself throughout the show.

Elise Shak, Grade 11 student from Brookswood, plays the Elle in the school’s upcoming production. She got involved with plays when she was young and quickly moved to TV and film.

“I actually found the most joy from musical theatre, and I started here in Grade 9 and I’ve been doing it every year,” Shak said.

She’s performed leads in other shows, but this is her first time in a role that’s on stage the entire time.

“It feels awesome, it’s a little scary, but I love the show. The music is so catchy and it’s such a feel-good show. Elle was one of my dream roles to it’s surreal to be able to play her.”

For Derek Wilson, Grade 12 student from Walnut Grove, this is his first theatre experience and is playing Emmett Forrest, a friend of Elle.

“I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone, and my sister did it a couple years ao and had so many great things to say about it. I thought it would be kind of fun and something cool for my last year at school,” he explained.

Wilson said he’s learned a lot about being on stage, learning the intricacies of theatre and how much effort is put into a show.

“Everybody has been very welcoming, they let students from Grade 9 to 12 join. It’s been a really cool group of people and I’m friends with a lot of them now.”

This is also Grade 12 student Vansh Bhandari’s first time peforming a solo on stageas Elle’s ex-boyfriend Warner, although he helped with lighting and sound last year.

“I think the musical story is pretty good and it’s inherently funny. And it’s been fun hanging out with my friends and practicing with them.”

Grade 12 student Caitlin Andrew is playing Vivienne Kensington, the new girlfriend of Warner. She’s been in plays at WGSS since Grade 10.

“It’s a really cool environment, everyone’s filled with passion and it’s a lot of fun. You can tell everyone’s here to have a blast while also committing to a passion.”

Drama teacher Chad Hendricks said Legally Blonde has been on the back burner for a while, but was chosen this year because they had more girls in the class.

“Especially coming out of COVID, it’s really important for kids to find themselves again and find those passions and interact with people, get feedback from the audience,” he added.

To purchase tickets, go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/72536.

