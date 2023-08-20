Food, vendors, pony rides, and more to do at Thunderbird Show Park. (Langley Advance Times files)

Food, vendors, pony rides, and more to do at Thunderbird Show Park. (Langley Advance Times files)

5 things to do at Thunderbird Show Park this summer

From pony rides to fishing, tbird has endless activities to enjoy

In addition to watching professional riders compete at Thunderbird Show Park (tbird), there is something for everyone to enjoy between competitions.

For the young ones, pony rides are just behind the main grandstands at the park. Rides are free, last between three and five minutes, and are offered during hours of ticketed spectator events. Kids may just find their calling!

Chris Pack, president and operations director at tbird, said kids can ride as many times as they like.

“It’s a fun way to interact with a horse that’s their size,” he said.

There are many food options in the park for when the tummy rumbles. Tbird has its own Canter Inn for a burger and fries. A quick snack, bowls, salads, and gluten-free options are available at the Bale & Bucket, located on Vendor’s Row.

Various food trucks can be found onsite during major spectator events.

Tbird’s own coffee hut baristas can whip up a hot or cold coffee or frappuccino in no time for that mid-day pick me up.

“My go-to order is the vanilla skinny latte,” Pack said.

Vendor’s Row is located at the heart of the show park with lots of different shops to browse. Tbird merchandise can be purchased at Clothing Co.

There are a couple new vendors this year, Pack said, such as artist Debbie Garside. She will be selling prints of her photography and sculptures.

“She’s the only professional photographer to have captured the iconic wild horses of Sable Island in all four seasons,” Pack explained.

Tbird’s ponds have hundreds of rainbow trout, which guests are welcome to try and catch a few if they bring their own fishing rod and bait.

“My sons love fishing. The pond is stocked with rainbow trout. Keep what you catch!” Pack said.

For details on things to do at tbird, people can visit tbird.ca.

