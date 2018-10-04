ACTION PHOTOS: Aldergrove Kodiaks turn the tide

KURT LANGMANN PHOTOS Aldergrove Kodiaks’ Clayton Schroeder netted a pair of goals against the Port Moody Panthers for a 4-2 win at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Wednesday night.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks finally turned the tide with a 4-2 win over the visiting Port Moody Panthers Oct. 3.

It was the Kodiaks’ third win in 11 games of the new PJHL season and improves them to six points. It has been the slowest start for the team in their 11 years in the league and is hopefully the start of a turnaround.

The Panthers were the first on the scoreboard with a short-handed goal late in the first period at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Wednesday night, but Kodiak Clayton Schroeder tied it up less than a minute later.

Just over two minutes later in the second period Schroeder followed up with another goal to put the Kodiaks up 2-1 at 1:05. Both of Schroeder’s goals were assisted by Nate Castonguay, with help from Mathieu Melanson and Michael Sande.

However, just over ten minutes later the Panthers struck again with the equalizer, putting the teams at a 2-2 tie at the end of the second period.

The Kodiaks outshot the Panthers in every period for a game total of 51-24, but Panthers’ keeper Noah Masog was outstanding in turning aside most of these shots. However, on the last of the Kodiaks’ seven power plays Kodiak Mathieu Melanason finally scored the game winner at 12:09 in the third period. Melanesian’s assist came from Davin Padgham.

The Kodiaks’ defense worked hard to keep the puck out of their end and in play at the Panthers’ end, where they fired a barrage of shots on Masog’s net, with 17 shots for the Kodiaks in the third period to only six for the Panthers. The Kodiaks also killed all seven of the Panthers’ power plays that night, including a two-man advantage for the Panthers late in the third.

The Panthers pulled Masog in the final minute hoping to gain the equalizer with a man advantage but Kodiaks Hayden Vetterl clinched the game with an empty-netter at 19:11. Veteran’s assists came from Tyler Cannon and Haydn Dowling.

In goalie Chad Cromar’s second game with the Kodiaks he turned aside 22 of 24 shots for the win.

Stars of the game were Schroeder, Castonguay and Masog, respectively.

Next up for the Kodiaks is their first ever game against the new PJHL team, the White Rock Whalers, at Centennial Arena on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The Kodiaks’ next home tilt is against the Ridge Meadows Flames, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, followed by another home game against the Whalers on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 7:15 p.m.