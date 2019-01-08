Aldergrove Bantam team wins Gold

SUBMITTED: Aldergrove Minor Hockey’s Bantam C1 team won Gold in the Cloverdale Ice Crushers Bantam Tournament.

This past weekend Aldergrove Minor Hockey’s Bantam C1 team won Gold in the Cloverdale Ice Crushers Bantam Tournament.

They battled and beat out the 17 other teams, winning the final against Cloverdale C5 3-1 Sunday night in a goaltenders’ duel.

The team is head coached by Roger Takahashi, assisted by Jim MacGregor, John Godin and Brad Wheeler.

Players are captain Ben Pybus, assistant captain Iziah Muth, Sami Takahashi, Max Takahashi, Tommy Westle, Hudson Koch, Luke Wilson, Jaxon Wheeler, Jayden Atchison, Bailey Hastie, Jacob Davis, Jack MacGregor and goaltender Darrell Godin.

