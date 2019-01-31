Aldergrove Kodiaks clobber Knights

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks’ Jordan Desrosiers scored twice in their 9-1 defeat of the Surrey Knights, Jan. 30.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks cruised to a 9-1 win over the visiting Surrey Knights, Jan. 30 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

It was the second-to-last regular season home game for the Kodiaks, who are set for the playoffs beginning in February with 43 points after 42 games.

The Kodiaks closed the first period with a power play goal by Clayton Schroeder and a short-handed goal by Tyler Cannon.

The Kodiaks scored three more in the second period, with goals from Justin Ralph, Lucas Thompson and Jordan Desrosiers, before the Knights scored their only goal.

The Kodiaks scored four more in the third period, with markers from Clayton Schroeder, Desrosiers, Davin Padgham and Cobe Dean, for the 9-1 win.

The Kodiaks outshot the Knights 48-20.

The Kodiaks’ final two games are away at Grandview on Sunday, Feb. 3, and at home on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7:15 p.m., against the Richmond Sockeyes.