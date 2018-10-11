SUBMITTED: Aldergrove Kodiaks Davin Padgham received the PJHL’s Defenseman of the Year award from PJHL vice president Jim Eaton on Oct. 10.

Aldergrove Kodiaks defender wins top award

Davin Padgham is the PJHL’s Junior B hockey Defenseman of the Year

Davin Padgham has been an outstanding defenseman throughout his five seasons with the Aldergrove Kodiaks Junior B hockey squad.

On Oct. 10, he was presented with the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Defenseman of the Year award, just before the Kodiaks hosted the Ridge Meadows Flames at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Fittingly, Padgham went on to win the first star of the game award that night for his winning power play goal in the 3-2 win over the Flames.

Padgham, who is now 20 and in his final season of Junior B hockey, has been racking up the points since his first season with the Kodiaks in 2014-15, and every season since.

He has a career total of 122 points in 122 games, including 12 points in 13 games this season, with more promising to come before the season wraps up. He’s currently leading the league for points just 13 games into the new season.

Last season was especially notable with 46 points in 43 games, with 11 points for goals and 35 points for assists.

“He’s an offensive defender and that’s hard to find,” said Kodiaks’ owner and general manager Rick Harkins.

“Davin has incredible talents, and a very heavy shot that nobody wants to be in front of whether they’re a goalie or defender. He’s a really god kid who has stepped up to be a leader in the dressing room. I’m really pleased with Davin.”

Padgham is also the Kodiaks’ third PJHL Defenseman of the Year in the past four years, following Kodiaks’ Elijah Vilio in the past season.

His older brother Brock was also a PJHL Defenseman of the Year while playing for the Mission City Outlaws. Brock is currently playing in Division 3 hockey in the U.S., and Davin has been offered the same situation next season after he ages out of junior hockey.

In the meantime Padgham is playing all-out for the Kodiaks, aiming for another great Junior B hockey season and a spot in the playoffs early next year.

