KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiak Jordan Desrosiers scored on the power play against the White Rock Whalers Oct. 19 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Aldergrove Kodiaks hit rut at home

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team falls 2-4 to White Rock Whalers

A three-game win streak ground to halt Wednesday night as the Aldergrove Kodiaks fell 2-4 to the visiting White Rock Whalers.

The Kodiaks played one of their most aggressive games yet this season, unleashing a flurry of shots on goal in every period, but Whalers’ net minder Jonathan Holloway earned the game’s first star by stopping an incredible 44 of 46 shots.

For their part the Whalers scored on four of 20 shots on the Aldergrove net. The Whalers scored on one of five power plays while the Kodiaks scored one in six.

The Whalers were up 4-0 early in the third period, betore the Kodiaks finally found their markers in the final five minutes.

Kodiak Jordan Desrosiers scored on the power play at 15:14 in the third, and Kodiak Braeden Hallman notched his just seconds later. Assists came from Davin Padgham and Ty Pickering, and Mathieu Melanson. Pickering earned the game’s third star.

It was a disappointing result given the effort by the Kodiaks, and leaves them at 10 points for five wins in 14 games.

The Koiaks visit the North Vancouver Wolf Pack this Saturday, Oct. 20 before returning home to host the Surrey Knights, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7:15 p.m. at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

 

Free 'hoops' fun brings Aldergrove youths together

