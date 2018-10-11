KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Aldergrove Kodiaks Jordan Desrosiers puts the puck up high in the Ridge Meadows Flames’ net in a 3-2 win Oct. 10 at the ACUCC.

Aldergrove Kodiaks on roll with 3 wins in 3 games

Junior B hockey squad ups record to 10 points in 13 games with 3-2 win over Flames

The Aldergrove Kodiaks got off to a slow start this season but are picking up their game, with three consecutive wins.

The Kodiaks dominated the tilt Oct. 10 against the visiting Ridge Meadows Flames and came away with a well-deserved 3-2 victory.

“We have a lot of younger guys this season and we’re starting to see some results,” said owner and general manager Rick Harkins after the game.

“They’re showing a lot of speed and working hard, and this season are scoring more by committee.”

The Kodiaks were up 2-1 in the first period. The Flames scored first but just seconds later Kodiak Jordan Desrosiers evened it up, with help from Sydney Lee and Braeden Hallman. Four minutes later Kodiak Mathieu Melanson put the team ahead, assisted by Clayton Schroeder.

The Kodiaks outshot the Flames in every period, for a game total of 40-31 but the second period was especially productive as Kodiaks’ defender Davin Padgham scored the period’s only goal on a power play, assisted by Clayton Schroeder.

It was also the only power play goal of the night as the two teams were matched at five power plays each.

The Flames pulled their goalie for the man advantage in the final three minutes and managed to score one more in the 3-2 win for the Kodiaks.

Padgham, Schroeder and Kodiaks’ keeper Michael Lauriente won the game’s first, second and third stars, respectively.

The result improves the Kodiaks’ record to 10 points after 13 games, with five wins and eight losses.

The Kodiaks have the rest of the week off and return to the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre next Wednesday, Oct. 17, 7:15 p.m. to host the White Rock Whalers.

 

Langley counting down to World Indoor Lacrosse Championship
Aldergrove hockey forward makes cut for Team Canada

