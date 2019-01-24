KURT LANGMANN PHOTO The Aldergrove Kodiaks were unable to score on the Ridge Meadows Flames Wednesday night at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Aldergrove Kodiaks stalled

Aldergrove Junior hockey team failed to score in 0-2 loss to Ridge Meadows Flames

The Aldergrove Kodiaks were unable to score on the visiting Ridge Meadows Flames Jan. 23, in the battle for seventh place as the PJHL approaches the playoffs.

Aldergrove’s 0-2 loss to the Flames leaves the two teams in a dead heat for the bottom two spots, with the Kodiaks at 41 points after 41 games and the Flames at 40 points after 39 games. The Kodiaks have three games remaining in the regular season and the Flames have five.

The two teams likely have a lock on the first round of playoffs, in which they will face the two top teams, which likely will be the North Vancouver Wolf Pack (61 points after 39 games) and the Delta Ice Hawks (45 points after 39 games).

Teams which are playoff bound include Richmond Sockeyes (53 points), Abbotsford Pilots (50 points), Langley Trappers (45 points) and Grandview Steelers (44 points).

Teams likely eliminated from the playoffs as the regular season winds down are Port Moody Panthers (32 points), White Rock Whalers (30 points), Mission Outlaws (25 points) and Surrey Knights (3 points).

The Kodiaks have a few days to consider their strategy as their next game will be at home against the Surrey Knights, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 7:15 p.m.

The Kodiaks’ final two regular season games are away against Grandview Steelers on Feb. 3 and at home against the Richmond Sockeyes on Feb. 6.

