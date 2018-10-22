Aldergrove Kodiaks take narrow loss to Wolf Pack

Kodiaks took a 4-5 loss in the dying minutes of the third period against PJHL’s leading team

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks forward Conor Byrne scored the tying goal against the Wolf Pack on a power play.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks played well in Saturday night’s tilt against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack, the PJHL’s leading team, but took a 4-5 loss in the dying minutes of the third period.

The Kodiaks were down 1-2 in the first period but were ahead 3-2 with a pair of goals early in the second period. The Wolf Pack surged ahead 4-3 to close the second period but the Kodiaks evened it up on a power play late in the third, before the Wolf Pack scored the winner just over a minute later.

The teams were almost even at shots on goal with a 42-40 advantage for the Wolf Pack, and both teams scored just one power play goal.

Scoring for the Kodiaks were Hayden Vetterl, Braeden Hallman, Mathieu Melanson and Conor Byrne. Assists came from Byrne, Dayton Spink and Davin Padgham, Nate Castonguay, and Tyler Cannon.

The result leaves the Kodiaks at 10 points after 15 games, with five wins and 10 losses.

The Kodiaks host the Surrey Knights this Wed., Oct. 24 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre and travel to MSA Arena on Friday, Oct. 26 to play the Abbotsford Pilots.

The Kodiaks’ next home game is Wed., Oct. 31, 7:15 p.m. against the Richmond Sockeyes.