Aldergrove Kodiaks win one, lose one

The Aldergrove Kodiaks returned home with a win and a loss on their weekend Junior B hockey road trips to Mission and Langley.

Their Saturday night tilt against the Mission Outlaws resulted in a 4-3 overtime win for the Kodiaks.

Kodiak Sydney Lee scored the OT winner just seven seconds into the second overtime, assisted by Davin Padgham.

Kodiak Clayton Schroeder scored the equalizer midway through the second period to make it 3-3, and keeper Dylan Black turned away all of Mission’s 23 shots on his net in the final two periods. Schroeder’s goal was assisted by Benjamin Meng and Nate Castonguay. Schroeder was the game’s first star and Black was the third star.

Mission was up 3-2 in the first period after a seesaw battle on the scoreboard. Mission scored first, followed by a pair from Aldergrove’s Cobe Dean and Hayden Vetterl, on a power play. Assists were from Castonguay and Padgham, and Haydn Dowling.

The Kodiaks outshot the Outlaws 40-36, and scored the game’s only power play goal.

Despite outshooting the Langley Trappers 46-29 on Sunday afternoonn the Kodiaks fell 2-5 at the final buzzer.

Kodiak Connor Byrne scored the first period’s only goal, assisted by Jesse Conroy and Michael Sande.

However, the Trappers scored four unanswered goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead.

Kodiak Clayton Schroeder scored an unassisted, short-handed goal in the third period but the Trappers answered with one more on a power play before the final buzzer for the 5-2 win.

The Trappers now lead the Harold Brittain conference with 10 points after six games, while the Kodiaks are stalled at four points after seven games.

The Kodiaks host Abbotsford Pilots Wednesday at Aldergrove Credit union Community Centre (ACUCC) and travel to Richmond to play the Sockeyes the next night, followed by a trip to Delta to play the Ice Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Their next home game is Wednesday, Oct. 3 against the Port Moody Panthers, 7:15 p.m. puck drop, followed by their first game against the new White Rock Whalers club, Saturday, Oct. 6 at Centennial Arena.