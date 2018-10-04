Aldergrove soccer forward excels at UFV

SUBMITTED: Gurmann Jhaj, a fourth year forward with the UFV Cascades men’s soccer team, was named the Canada West men’s athlete of the month for September

Aldergrove soccer forward Gurmaan Jhaj has racked up more awards.

Jhaj, a fourth year forward with the UFV Cascades men’s soccer team, was named the Canada West men’s athlete of the month for September, while also netting the third star of the week award.

September unfolded like a dream for Jhaj, who scored in all six of the Cascades’ games in the month. He racked up a total of 10 goals, plus an assist, and led the squad to a 5-1-0 record.

Jhaj scored the game winner in all five UFV victories, placing him third all-time in Canada West history for game-winning goals in a season.

He also breezed past the Cascades’ team record for goals in a season, surpassing Sasa Plavsic (2012) and Spencer Schmidt’s (2007) shared record of eight.

Over the past weekend Jhaj netted three goals to pace the Cascades to wins over UBC Okanagan (5-1 on Friday) and Thompson Rivers (3-1 on Saturday).

His most recent burst has him tied atop the 2018 Canada West goal-scoring list with Alberta’s Easton Ongaro (10) and his 12 points are third-most in the conference.

Jhaj now moves forward for the inaugural U Sports Athlete of the Month vote, which will be conducted on social media this week.

Jhaj was an outstanding youth soccer player as well, leading the Aldergrove Community Secondary Totems squad to the 2012 AA Langley District League Championship. Jhaj also scored the winning goal in 2013 Fraser Valley AA soccer championships. The Aldergrove Totems made senior boys soccer history when the team finished the 2013 AA Provincial Championships unbeaten in game play.

Jhaj was invited to attend the Olympic Development Program camp held at IMG Academies Bradenton in Tampa, Florida in 2012 and was voted Most Valuable Player for Aldergrove Secondary’s 2012-13 Athletic Awards.