SUBMITTED: Gurmann Jhaj, a fourth year forward with the UFV Cascades men’s soccer team, was named the Canada West men’s athlete of the month for September

Aldergrove soccer forward excels at UFV

Gurmaan Jhaj’s scoring spree racks more Canada West awards

Aldergrove soccer forward Gurmaan Jhaj has racked up more awards.

Jhaj, a fourth year forward with the UFV Cascades men’s soccer team, was named the Canada West men’s athlete of the month for September, while also netting the third star of the week award.

September unfolded like a dream for Jhaj, who scored in all six of the Cascades’ games in the month. He racked up a total of 10 goals, plus an assist, and led the squad to a 5-1-0 record.

Jhaj scored the game winner in all five UFV victories, placing him third all-time in Canada West history for game-winning goals in a season.

He also breezed past the Cascades’ team record for goals in a season, surpassing Sasa Plavsic (2012) and Spencer Schmidt’s (2007) shared record of eight.

Over the past weekend Jhaj netted three goals to pace the Cascades to wins over UBC Okanagan (5-1 on Friday) and Thompson Rivers (3-1 on Saturday).

His most recent burst has him tied atop the 2018 Canada West goal-scoring list with Alberta’s Easton Ongaro (10) and his 12 points are third-most in the conference.

Jhaj now moves forward for the inaugural U Sports Athlete of the Month vote, which will be conducted on social media this week.

Jhaj was an outstanding youth soccer player as well, leading the Aldergrove Community Secondary Totems squad to the 2012 AA Langley District League Championship. Jhaj also scored the winning goal in 2013 Fraser Valley AA soccer championships. The Aldergrove Totems made senior boys soccer history when the team finished the 2013 AA Provincial Championships unbeaten in game play.

Jhaj was invited to attend the Olympic Development Program camp held at IMG Academies Bradenton in Tampa, Florida in 2012 and was voted Most Valuable Player for Aldergrove Secondary’s 2012-13 Athletic Awards.

Previous story
ACTION PHOTOS: Aldergrove Kodiaks turn the tide

Just Posted

Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

Langley pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Big turnout for Langley’s homeless pet clinic

Pets owned by the homeless and low-income got free vet checkups.

LETTER: No throw away votes, says Langley City resident

A reader wants to ensure voters realize they don’t have to select someone for all nine City spots.

Nearly 700 homeless youth in Metro Vancouver point to gaps in housing, advocates say

Region holds first count of its kind, but officials said it’s not capturing the entire picture

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Youth pleads guilty to trafficking after 13-year-old B.C. girl dies of overdose

The male will be sentenced in the New Year, New Westminster Police said

Most Read