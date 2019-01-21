Aldergrove soccer tournament set for March 30-31

Aldergrove United Soccer Club is inviting soccer teams to register for the 2019 edition of the Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament.
The annual event takes place on March 30-31 at the Aldergrove Athletic Park facilities.
Cost is $250 per team in the co-ed seven-a-side division, with 25-minute halves.
For the men’s over 40, 50, 55 and 60 teams and the women’s open, rec and over 30 divisions the cost is $350 per team. Teams are guaranteed thee games, with 35-minute halves.
The event features a beer garden, 50/50 draws, beer cooler raffles and a concession.
Registration deadline is March 15. Registration is on-line at www.aldergrovesoccer.com or email estappler@gmail.com.