Aldergrove soccer tournament set for March 30-31

2019 edition of the Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament taking registrations

Aldergrove United Soccer Club is inviting soccer teams to register for the 2019 edition of the Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament.

The annual event takes place on March 30-31 at the Aldergrove Athletic Park facilities.

Cost is $250 per team in the co-ed seven-a-side division, with 25-minute halves.

For the men’s over 40, 50, 55 and 60 teams and the women’s open, rec and over 30 divisions the cost is $350 per team. Teams are guaranteed thee games, with 35-minute halves.

The event features a beer garden, 50/50 draws, beer cooler raffles and a concession.

Registration deadline is March 15. Registration is on-line at www.aldergrovesoccer.com or email estappler@gmail.com.