Paula Murphy is ranked number 8 in WFDA Women’s Top Gun.

Fast shooter returns to Langley with top Annie Oakley award

Thunderbird Fast Draw members took major awards at world competition in Ohio

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

Shawn Murphy came back from the Annie Oakley World Wax Bullet Championships in Ohio with the men’s fast draw title under his belt.

Meanwhile, his wife Paula brought home the fifth placing among the competing women, while also taking third in the Women’s Thumbing event (one hand draw style).

Both are members of the Thunderbird Fast Draw Club, based in Aldergrove.

The club and its members are a mainstay of the annual Aldergrove Fairdays, which with the World Blank Fast Draw Championships are set for July 20 this year.

Another Thunderbird member, Don Alger of Surrey, returned from Ohio after placing 10th in the Men’s Division.

At the World Fast Draw Association banquet in Ohio, the cherished buckles and ratings were presented by the World Fast Draw Assn. chairman Dan Qualls to the top eight women and top 15 men.

Several All-Around Championship Buckles and Ratings came back to B.C.

In the Women’s overall buckle awards and WFDA rankings, are:

2nd – Nicole Franks

3rd – Karen Robinson

8th – Paula Murphy, (who also is rated third on Women’s Thumbing).

Among the men:

2nd – Shawn Murphy (also rated first in Thumbing).

5th – Ioan Nica, aka ‘Nick the Quick’

7th – Den Robinson

15th – Don Alger

Thunderbird has two more fast draw demonstration show before the worlod championships at Aldergrove Fairdays. One is on Canada Day at Fort Langley, and the other is on Brae Island on July 13.

Meanwhile, the western movie that Thunderbird Fast Draw Club members were working on, “Last Stand To Nowhere,” has been nominated by the Tokyo Film Awards as The Best Western Short, and one of the actors, Julie Lynn Mortensen, who was taught gun-twirling by the Thunderbirds, is nominated for Best Actor.

Screening dates and places can be found on Facebook at Last Stand to Nowhere.

www.facebook.com/laststandtonowhere/

 

Shawn Murphy topped the ‘Annie Oakley’ World Wax Bullet Championships in Ohio.

Don Alger is 15th All-Around Top Gun in the World Fast Draw Association

