First in overall divsion, silver in Metro Vancouver Soccer League cup finals

Jen Cafrine (left) stands with team manager Jenn Kaetler, Rosanne Luiten, Louise Hubbell, Carrie Smith, Hilary McRoberts, Emma Briscoe, Carissa Logue and coach John Geissinger. Melanie Kilpatrick (left) crouches among teammates Katie Smart, Victoria Nguyen, Sammy Irwin, Ashley Mochinski, Dawne Marie Stappler, Shannon Sandau (above Stappler), Nancy Deacon and Cheryl McKitterick.

Aldergrove Alliance battled hard in their final game of the Metro Women’s Soccer League (MWSL) cup series against SurDel (Surrey-Delta) on Sunday in Burnaby.

The Classic division 4 team – affiliated with the Aldergrove United Soccer Club (AUSC) – lost to the SurDel (Surrey-Delta) Packers by a final score of 3-2.

Louise Hubbell, who played forward most of the game, scored both goals on net against the Packers.

Though the team won four of five games in the cup series, they nursed injuries on the field that rendered three of their players unable to return.

Aldergrove Alliance team manager, Jenn Kaetler, labeled the team “winners.”

“We had two major injuries and a concussion,” Kaetler elaborated.

“One of our players went to the hospital because we thought she’d broke her foot,” Kaetler added, “we fought hard.”

Still, all 21 rostered players on the team – with ages ranging from 28 to 60 – secured first place in their overall division.

The AUSC team will now advance to a higher division in the MWSL, division 3, for next season.

“It was a fantastic game and it was the end to a very successful season for our team,” Kaetler finished.