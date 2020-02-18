Fraser Valley Bandits sign former Olympian

Great Britain national team member Kyle Johnson has inked a deal with the Fraser Valley Bandits for the 2020 CEBL season. (FIBA photo)

The Fraser Valley Bandits have added a former Olympian to the team’s ranks for the 2020 season.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League club announced the signing of London 2012 Olympic Games talent Kyle Johnson on Tuesday morning.

Johnson, a Scarborough, Ont. native, represented Great Britain at the Games. He also played four years of NCAA Division I basketball for Long Island University from 2007 to 2011 and has played professionally all across the globe since graduating.

He suited up in France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and currently is playing for Iceland’s Stjarnan club. Johnson is averaging 15 points per game and 5.3 rebounds in 17 games for that club this season.

“Having played in some of Europe’s top professional leagues and representing Great Britain at some of the highest international competitions, I am excited to come home to Canada this summer and continue my professional career in British Columbia,” Johnson stated in a press release.

“Coach [Kyle] Julius, his staff, and the entire front office are committed to winning and building a culture for a team that is a family both on and off the court. I look forward to contributing to the progression of the team and making meaningful connections with the Fraser Valley community.”

Johnson previously played under Julius with the National Basketball League of Canada’s London Lightning in the 2016-17 season. That team finished with a record of 35-5 and went on to win that league’s championship. Johnson was also part of the Lightning’s championship team in 2017-18.

Johnson once dropped 51 points on 17-of-22 shooting for the Lightning back in 2017.

“Kyle Johnson is a special basketball player and an even better person,” Julius stated in a press release.”KJ was a major piece to our championship team in London three years ago where his leadership and shot making was dependable night in and night out. KJ is a world-class shooter and has the ability to guard multiple positions. KJ is the perfect player to build our culture around.”

The Bandits open year two of the CEBL on May 8, when the defending champion Saskatchewan Rattlers come to the Abbotsford Centre.

