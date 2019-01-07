KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks captain Davin Padgham, a PJHL leader in points, has a mean shot on his opponents’ nets.

Kodiak take losses at Winter Classic

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team still on track to make PJHL playoffs in February

The Aldergrove Junior B hockey Kodiaks got off to a slow start in the new year with a pair of losses at the annual Winter Classic in Richmond.

The Kodiaks fell 2-5 to the Delta Ice Hawks on Saturday night at Minoru Arena, followed by a 1-4 loss to the Richmond Sockeyes on Sunday evening.

The result leaves the Kodiaks at 35 points after 36 games, with 17 wins, 18 losses and one tie game in the regular season.

The Kodiaks outshot the Ice Hawks 28-27 and scored on one of four power plays while the Hawks scored twice on four.

Scoring for Aldergrove were Mathieu Melanson and Davin Padgham (on the power play). Assists came from Nate Castonguay (2) and Melanson.

The Sockeyes outshot the Kodiaks 39-33 and neither team scored on three power plays apiece. The Sockeyes were up 2-0 at the end of the second period, and Kodiak Lucas Thompson scored the team’s only goal unassisted in the third period.

Kodiaks captain Davin Padgham is the only team member in the top 20 league leaders, at number 10 with 42 points for 12 goals and 30 assists in 33 games.

The Kodiaks will aim to turn their record around with six games coming up in January. Home games are Wednesdays, Jan. 9 vs Port Moody Panthers, Jan. 16 vs White Rock Whalers, Jan. 23 vs Ridge Meadows Flames and Jan. 30 vs Surrey Knights. Away games are Jan. 12 vs North Vancouver Wolf Pack and Jan 19 vs White Rock Whalers.

The Kodiaks have two regular season games left for February, before the playoffs begin: away at Grandview Steelers on Feb. 3 and at home vs Richmond Sockeyes Feb. 6.

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Kodiak take losses at Winter Classic

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team still on track to make PJHL playoffs in February

Mechanical fault suspected in Langley truck fire

Pickup truck destroyed by blaze near Campbell Valley Park

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook

Victory moves Giants nine points ahead of Victoria Royals for first place in B.C. Division

Countdown to Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in Langley City

Hockey celebration features two days of live entertainment starts this weekend

Langley Junior Thunder add six new faces

‘We have selected some valuable pieces’ director of scouting says

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Aldergrove enjoys free skate

Hundreds enjoyed the free skate at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s ice arena

Wrong turn leaves Caribbean-bound bird in Abbotsford

Cape May warbler spotted at Mill Lake Park, attracting interest of Fraser Valley birders

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at B.C. reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Police have arrived at the Gitdumden checkpoint south of Houston

Vancouver Island parents charged for capture of child luring suspect

Video of Port Alberni assault was widely distributed on social media

B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms, Port Moody Const. Jason Long were cleared in November and are now home

B.C. woman run over in driveway by alleged impaired driver

Police say the woman was allegedly trying to stop the man from driving

Adam Hadwin aiming for Presidents Cup spot, return to major championships

Abbotsford, B.C., golfer competes at the Presidents Cup in Hawaii this weekend

Most Read