Kodiak take losses at Winter Classic

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team still on track to make PJHL playoffs in February

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks captain Davin Padgham, a PJHL leader in points, has a mean shot on his opponents’ nets.

The Aldergrove Junior B hockey Kodiaks got off to a slow start in the new year with a pair of losses at the annual Winter Classic in Richmond.

The Kodiaks fell 2-5 to the Delta Ice Hawks on Saturday night at Minoru Arena, followed by a 1-4 loss to the Richmond Sockeyes on Sunday evening.

The result leaves the Kodiaks at 35 points after 36 games, with 17 wins, 18 losses and one tie game in the regular season.

The Kodiaks outshot the Ice Hawks 28-27 and scored on one of four power plays while the Hawks scored twice on four.

Scoring for Aldergrove were Mathieu Melanson and Davin Padgham (on the power play). Assists came from Nate Castonguay (2) and Melanson.

The Sockeyes outshot the Kodiaks 39-33 and neither team scored on three power plays apiece. The Sockeyes were up 2-0 at the end of the second period, and Kodiak Lucas Thompson scored the team’s only goal unassisted in the third period.

Kodiaks captain Davin Padgham is the only team member in the top 20 league leaders, at number 10 with 42 points for 12 goals and 30 assists in 33 games.

The Kodiaks will aim to turn their record around with six games coming up in January. Home games are Wednesdays, Jan. 9 vs Port Moody Panthers, Jan. 16 vs White Rock Whalers, Jan. 23 vs Ridge Meadows Flames and Jan. 30 vs Surrey Knights. Away games are Jan. 12 vs North Vancouver Wolf Pack and Jan 19 vs White Rock Whalers.

The Kodiaks have two regular season games left for February, before the playoffs begin: away at Grandview Steelers on Feb. 3 and at home vs Richmond Sockeyes Feb. 6.