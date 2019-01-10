Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

The Port Moody Panthers put up a good fight Wednesday but came out with a 2-3 loss to the Aldergrove Kodiaks at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

The Panthers outshot the Koiaks 42-25 and were the first up on the scoreboard with the first period’s only goal.

However, the Kodiaks roared into the second period with three goals to just one from the Panthers for the 3-2 win. The third period was scoreless, despite the best efforts of both teams.

The Kodiaks also scored on one of eight power plays while the Panthers were empty-handed for five.

Scoring for Aldergrove were Lucas Thompson, Justin Ralph on the power play and Clayton Schroeder. Assists cam from Davin Padgham (3), Sydney Le, Ty Pickering and D.J. Horne.

Schroeder was the game’s first star and Padgham was the second star.

The result leaves the Kodiaks at 37 points after 37 games, and tied with the Ridge Meadows Flames for third place in the Harold Brittain conference, although the Flames have two games in hand.