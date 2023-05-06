Langley Thunder playing home opener at LEC for 2023 season

The lacrosse team are up against the Nanaimo Timbermen on Sunday, May 7

Cody Malawsky and Stuart Phillips are leading Langley Thunder for the 2023 season. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Thunder’s home opener is at Langley Events Centre Sunday afternoon.

Stuart Phillips and Cody Malawsky are leading the lacrosse team as both were skilled playmakers. Both carried their strong play into the post-season, with Phillips registering 22 goals and Malawsky adding 17 goals in the 11 playoff games.

Hudson Zazelenchuk, Jonathan Grywacheski, and Jack Margetson are stepping into bigger roles offensively, as well as showcase their versatility by contributing at both ends of the floor when necessary.

Ryan Williams, assistant general manager and director of scouting, said all three play a power forward-type game.

“They have the ability to both score and to create space in the offensive zone for their teammates,” he said.

Joining Malawsky on the left-side is Kamloops’ Temeke Gottfriedsen, with Williams describing him as having extremely good hands and a heavy, accurate shot.

On the other side of the floor, Liam Taillefer – the captain of the Tier 1 team in 2022 – will play a big role on the defence while Ethan Quinn and Jaiden Terry both have another year of experience under their belts.

They are joined by Chase Schiavon, Luke Pisani and Ryan Johnston.

Pisani joins the Thunder from the U.S. and recruiting profile lauds his athleticism. He is committed to play for Virginia at the NCAA level.

The coaching staff of Adam Smith, Kevin Reid, Keiffer Widen, Connor Frost, and Kyle Mooney are back behind the bench in 2023. They were presented the Doug Hazelton Memorial Trophy as the BCJALL’s Coach of the Year last summer.

The team embarked on their 21-game regular season with a visit to Victoria on Saturday, May 6, in a rematch of the 2022 BCJALL Championship Series.

The Thunder home opener at Langley Events Centre is Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. when they host the Nanaimo Timbermen.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showpass.com/langleythunder-bcjall2023/

READ ALSO:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLangleyLangley Events Centre