Langley university women’s volleyball team leading the championship charts

For the third consecutive year and the fifth time in program history, the Trinity Western University Spartans are the team to beat heading into the 2022 women’s volleyball championship.

The seeding was announced on Sunday for the 2022 national tournament, which runs from Friday to Sunday at the University of Calgary’s Jack Simpson Gym. All 11 matches from the eight-team competition will be webcast live on cbcsports.ca and CBC Gem (English), and tvasports.ca (French), including the gold-medal final on Sunday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Rounding out the seeding behind the Canada West champion Spartans, on second spot are Brock Badgers (OUA champions), Alberta Pandas (Canada West finalists) on thrid spot, fourth occupied by Toronto Varsity Blues (OUA finalists), on fifth are McGill Martlets (RSEQ champions), number six Dalhousie Tigers (AUS champions), seven Mount Royal Cougars (Canada West bronze medallists) and eighth are, hosts Calgary Dinos.

The quarter-final matchups on Friday will feature Brock versus Mount Royal (1 p.m.), Alberta versus Dalhousie (3 p.m.), the hosts Calgary versus Trinity Western (6 p.m.) and Toronto versus McGill (8 p.m.).

Trinity Western is the top seed for the third straight national championship and the fifth time overall. This is the 12th consecutive time a Canada West team has held down the number one spot. This year’s field includes seven of the eight teams that had qualified for the 2020 championship, which was set to be held in Calgary before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alberta Pandas are the most decorated team in the field, with seven championships to their credit, while the host Calgary Dinos have three titles and the Spartans, Varsity Blues, and Tigers have one apiece. McGill, making its first visit to nationals since 2016, has a bronze medal to show for its three previous trips.

Brock and Mount Royal, meanwhile, will be seeing their first championship games this week, as the 2020 tournament would have been each team’s first appearance.

