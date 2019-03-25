Never too old to score: Langley’s 60-and-over hockey team

The close-knit team is a part of the Greater Vancouver Oldtimers Hockey Association.

Sixty-one-year-old goaltender of the Old Crocs hockey team, Patrick Whelan, commutes all the way from Aldergrove to play alongside other seasoned players on Delta ice.

The male retirees played their final game of the season last Wednesday, on March 20.

Whelan’s teammates live in cities all over the Lower Mainland, including Chilliwack, White Rock and Langley.

“We’ve got our little quirks – there’s a guy who brings a jar of peanuts with him every game and after we all pass around the snack on them,” Whelan said.

The close-knit team originated in Langley as a part of the Greater Vancouver Oldtimers Hockey Association (GVOHA).

“Last year we were on a 50-and-over league. The guys were getting pretty old so we switched to a league in Delta,” Whelan said. The GVOHA hosts an exclusive 60, 65, 70 and 75-plus mens league in Delta.

The Old Crocs faced off against 24 other teams in the greater Vancouver area this season, including 7 other 60-and-over teams – with 9 games won, 12 lost and 3 tied.

“We play hockey at noon because all of us are retired,” Whelan explained about game times in the league.

One downside of the league is that for men of their age, there is no recorded standings for teams.

“They don’t keep track of standing on our level,” Whelan said, admitting that he wished the league kept track of how the team was fairing against others their age.

The Old Crocs will compete again next year, and hopes to add more players before then to their roster.