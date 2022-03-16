Trinity Western’s Spartans make Langley proud again

Both men and women volleyball teams are in the final four of Canada West Championship

Both men and women teams of Langley’s Trinity Western have reached the playoffs to compete for the Canada West volleyball championship title.

After two weeks of intense action, only four teams from each category remain in the volleyball playoffs.

Round Two over the weekend saw versatile, adapt-on-the-fly gameplay doubled with dramatic victories and seesaw thrillers for women volleyball.

From six to four, the field has been trimmed for men’s volleyball, too. Players delivered a weekend of dominant performances, come-from-behind victories and flashy displays, setting the stage for an intense final four.

Alberta, Mount Royal, British Columbia, and Trinity Western are left fighting in the women’s category. The final four in the men’s category are Trinity Western, Alberta, Calgary, and Brandon.

All teams will be matched up in the final four based on their performance in round two, with the top seed of each pool drawing the second seed of the other.

As the round-two pool winner with the stronger regular-season record, Trinity Western boys will host the games. For women, Alberta will host the games.

The semi-finals will go on Friday, March 18. while the bronze medal and championship games are set for Saturday, March 19.

For women’s volleyball

Friday, March 18:

1 p.m. — Alberta (Pool D winner) vs. Mount Royal (Pool E runner-up)

3 pm — British Columbia (Pool E winner) vs. Trinity Western (Pool D runner-up)

For men’s volleyball

Friday, March 18

6:00 pm — Trinity Western (Pool D winner) vs. Brandon (Pool E runner-up)

8:00 pm — Alberta (Pool E winner) vs. Calgary (Pool D runner-up)

People can watch the action at CWTV, presented by Co-op.

