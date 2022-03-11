TWU men and women volleyball team defeat Manitoba’s Brandon Bobcats

After dropping the first two sets, table leaders, Trinity Western Spartans, pulled off a dramatic comeback to defeat the rank 10 Brandon Bobcats 3-2 in Canada West playoff action Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre.
The victory gave the Spartans a 3-0 record in pool play while dropping the Bobcats to 2-1.
Outside hitter Brodie Hofer led the way for the Spartans with 19 kills, five aces, three digs, and two blocks for 25 points.
The Bobcats had a solid start to the match and took an early 8-6 lead over the Spartans. The two sides were evenly matched, then with Brandon leading 10-9, the Bobcats were able to score six of the next nine points to lead 16-12 at the technical timeout.
Brandon expanded their lead to six points, 20-14, before Trinity Western mounted a comeback. With the Bobcats leading 23-16, the Spartans rallied to cut the deficit to one point with a 7-1 run to trail 24-23.
TWU could not even the set as Brandon took the next point to take the opening set 25-23.
The two teams were even in the second set, with TWU up 8-7.
“If we want to finish the season the way we want to, we have to win games when things aren’t going our way. I walked into the huddle [after going down two sets], and my direct quote was ‘we’re going to find out a lot about ourselves tonight,’ said head coach Ben Josephson.
From there, the Spartans looked to take control and led the Bobcats by five points, 16-11, at the technical break.
The Spartans had a better start to the third set. TWU jumped out to a three-point, 8-5 lead before taking a 16-10 lead at the technical break. The Spartans continued to control the set closed to within one set with a 25-14 win.
Trinity Western’s women’s team, too, swept the Brandon Bobcats Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre. The number 1 Spartans remain the top seed after finishing the opening round of the Canada West Playoffs with a perfect 3-0 record.
Meaghan Mealey led the charge for the Spartans with 11 kills, three digs and a block in their Saturday night sweep of the Bobcats.
Opening up on Friday, March 11 against the Saskatchewan Huskies (11-10), the Spartans will host week two of the Canada West playoffs. Next, on Sunday, the Spartans will host the Calgary Dinos (15-6).
