Vancouver Giants player considered top NHL Draft prospect

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram is heading to Plymouth, MI in late July to participate in Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp.

Byram was one of 43 players and 11 WHL’ers invited to the event that runs from July 27 – August 4.

This event will help Hockey Canada officials evaluate the top Canadian talent ahead of the 2020 World Juniors that are taking place in the Czech Republic.

Byram is considered a top 2019 NHL Draft prospect and last month received the 2019 CHL Top Prospect Award.

The 2018-19 season was a historic one on many fronts for Byram who was named a first-team Western Conference all-star after posting 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points through 67 games.

He set a new single-season team record for goals by a Giants defenceman with 26. Additionally, Byram set a new WHL single-season record with six overtime goals.

During the playoffs, also Byram became the first defenceman to ever lead the WHL in playoff scoring with 26 points.

Donning the Maple Leaf is nothing new for Byram who has represented Canada internationally on three prior occasions – The 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (Silver Medal), the 2018 World Under-18’s and the 2018 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup (Gold Medal).

The five goaltenders, 13 defencemen and 25 forwards will be split into two teams – Red and White. The Canadians will play four games in Plymouth, taking on the United States twice in addition to singles against Finland and Sweden.

All eyes will be on Byram and many other 2019 NHL Draft prospects this weekend as the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft kicks off on Friday night from Rogers Arena at 5 p.m.