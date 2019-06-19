Vancouver Giants player considered top NHL Draft prospect

Defenceman Bowen Byram recieves 2019 CHL Top Prospect Award and heads to National Junior Camp

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram is heading to Plymouth, MI in late July to participate in Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp.

Byram was one of 43 players and 11 WHL’ers invited to the event that runs from July 27 – August 4.

This event will help Hockey Canada officials evaluate the top Canadian talent ahead of the 2020 World Juniors that are taking place in the Czech Republic.

Byram is considered a top 2019 NHL Draft prospect and last month received the 2019 CHL Top Prospect Award.

The 2018-19 season was a historic one on many fronts for Byram who was named a first-team Western Conference all-star after posting 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points through 67 games.

He set a new single-season team record for goals by a Giants defenceman with 26. Additionally, Byram set a new WHL single-season record with six overtime goals.

Read more: Giants Byram named WHL player of the month

During the playoffs, also Byram became the first defenceman to ever lead the WHL in playoff scoring with 26 points.

Donning the Maple Leaf is nothing new for Byram who has represented Canada internationally on three prior occasions – The 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (Silver Medal), the 2018 World Under-18’s and the 2018 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup (Gold Medal).

The five goaltenders, 13 defencemen and 25 forwards will be split into two teams – Red and White. The Canadians will play four games in Plymouth, taking on the United States twice in addition to singles against Finland and Sweden.

All eyes will be on Byram and many other 2019 NHL Draft prospects this weekend as the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft kicks off on Friday night from Rogers Arena at 5 p.m.

 

Previous story
Langley riders Laskin and Bennett nominated to Canadian Equestrian Team

Just Posted

Remaining grocers in Aldergrove welcoming new customers

Safeway’s May closure coincides with major changes in other stores

Aldergrove envisions what the Valley could like like through UBC students’ blueprints

‘Why hasn’t this already happened?’: Interurban rail meeting pushes for transit past 276 Street

Langley riders Laskin and Bennett nominated to Canadian Equestrian Team

Among 12 selected for Pan American Games in Lima, Peru

Vancouver Giants player considered top NHL Draft prospect

Defenceman Bowen Byram recieves 2019 CHL Top Prospect Award and heads to National Junior Camp

Input sought on 216th Street study for Walnut Grove

Comments are requested, but there is a June 24 deadline

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

B.C. man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Father lied to immigration, was later acquitted of charges in Jassi Sidhu’s murder

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

Men caught with illegal gun near Burnaby elementary school

They were sitting in a parked car near Cameron Elementary

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Most Read