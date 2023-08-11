VIDEO: Horse trials take place at Campbell Valley park this weekend

The 2023 Campbell Valley horse trials are taking place this weekend from Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
It is the 34th year of the Campbell Valley Equestrian Society (CVES), which puts on this event every summer.
To start the event, Friday was all about dressage where horses and their riders are judged for the execution of precise movements.
Aldergrove resident Elizabeth Penner has been a rider all her life.
Her mom grew up riding and when she noticed Penner take interest in her horses, Penner was signed up for riding lessons and never looked back.
“I was always jumping on the horses after [my mom] was done riding,” Penner laughed.
While it’s not her career, she taught and coached riding while she pursued a biology degree.
She is riding her horse Kingpin, or Kip for short, which she’s had for almost eight years.
Carol McDonald, president of CVES, said the trials bring people from across North America but this year rider are mainly from B.C. and Alberta.
She said to incite upcoming or young riders this year, the society created a mini course so riders could try out dressage.
“We also did, what we call, an ‘almost event’ where everything is the same [but] only one membership is required, which is more accessible to riders who are just starting out,” McDonald explained.
“It’s more low-key and doesn’t go to high level, but they can work their way up.”
This year the ‘almost event’ had 32 entries, an increase from last year’s 22.
“[The trials] is just one of the events we do, we run shows throughout the year — mostly as fundraisers to help us maintain the area,” she explained.
Competitions starts at 8 a.m. each day at Campbell Valley Regional Park. Parking is available at the third driveway on the right side at 1255 208th St.
This weekend Penner competes in cross-country on Saturday at 9 a.m., and Sunday morning in the stadium jumping.
For details, people can visit cves.ca.
