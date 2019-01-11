KURT LANGMANN PHOTOS: Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association’s Atoms teams played a fun scrimmage during the intermission at the Aldergrove Kodiaks junior hockey game against the Port Moody Panthers on Jan. 9.

VIDEO: Minor Hockey Atoms scrimmage

Atoms teams played a fun scrimmage during the intermission at Aldergrove Kodiaks junior hockey game

The Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association’s Atoms teams played a fun scrimmage during the intermission at the Aldergrove Kodiaks junior hockey game against the Port Moody Panthers on Jan. 9 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

 

