Thunderbird Show Park started live streaming shows about 15 years ago. (Screenshot from tbird TV)

Watch show jumping live on tbird TV

Tbird’s livestream allows family and friends to watch their loved ones compete from around the world

Thunderbird Show Park (tbird) has a long lineup of top-level riders competing this summer from around the world.

To ensure all family members and friends of riders are able to watch their loved-ones compete, tbird adopted livestreaming to its website.

“Tbird was an early adopter of livestreaming. We started streaming with graphics 14 or 15 years ago,” explained Chris Pack, president and operations director at tbird.

“People [can] watch their daughter or friend or barn-mate compete, even if they can’t make it to the show themselves.”

Pack said the livestream has grown every year since tbird first adopted it.

Each streamed round is clipped and catalogued for tbird exhibitors.

“The marquee events stream live… on tbird TV with sports commentary,” he added.

The livestream is free and can be watched during show times at tbird.ca/tv/.

