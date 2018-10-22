Young boxers featured at Friday’s Clash @ the Cascades

The October 26 Clash @ the Cascades will not be the last Clash, after all.

Last month Langley City Boxing was notified they would have to pay full rates in the future. Dave Allison, an organizer of the events, deemed it would not viable to keep the current model and pay the full rates.

After meeting with the Coast Convention Manager on Oct. 18 an agreement was reached that will allow the series to continue. Allison says the boxing club will pay more, however, it is a manageable amount allowing the club to keep the same format.

“We feel we were treated well and understand the Cascades Casino is still sponsoring the events. We very much appreciate the sponsorship of the Cascades Casino and look forward to a great 2019,” said Allison.

The Clash is an iconic boxing series in the local boxing scene, and boxing history has been made at the Clash. Among the achievements, the first ever WBC (World Boxing Council) Nation Amateur Championship took place at the Clash in 2013.

Allison says there will be many more great moments at the Clash and it all starts this Friday with Clash @ the Cascades 53. Rising star in the local boxing scene, City Champion Elroy Fruto will take on Gowthom Mohan, who has been fighting in India of late. There will be no title at stake, but it will be a five-round fight.

Gotham has just come off a big over Jacob George in August. The winner of this fight may fight B.C. Lightweight Champion Lev Jackson on the undercard at Turmoil #2, Nov. 23 at the Langley Events Centre.

Langley City Boxing has a group of youngsters all being prepared and developed for the ring. Glen Koks, 16, will be in his first fight. Allison calls the group of youngsters the Brat Pack and Glen is the oldest of the group of youngsters. The Brat Pack ranges from 10-16 years and includes nine kids.

“The Clash continues gives these youngsters all a chance to fight in the future. We hope to have a couple of others fighting very soon. Baily Ferguson, of Aldergrove, is ready to fight, and we will be doing what we can to match her in January,” said Allison.

“We also have three others very close to fight ready for January. They are ages 12-14 and are all very enthusiastic about boxing.”

Clash 53 will offer a City Title bout in a mix of nine fights on offer Friday, Oct. 26. As always, the doors are open at 7 p.m., and the fights start at 7:30. Admission is $40 and kids under 12 are free. Parking is free and there is a bar service.