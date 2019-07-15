2 big ways to save with your new vehicle!

Looking to save at the fuel pump? Look for a new fuel-efficient vehicle or get greater savings with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. At Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford, they make it even more affordable this summer with Ford Employee Pricing!

If you’ve been considering how you can cut those trips to the pump, there’s no better time than now!

Not only are today’s vehicles are more fuel-efficient than ever, but you have more choices of efficient hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles that don’t compromise style or drivability. And at Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford, you’ll pay not only what the team pays, but what the owner pays!

“Ford Employee Pricing offers a summer full of savings on all our vehicles, including the super-efficient Eco Sport, and hybrid and plug-in hybrid Fusions, all vehicles that are attracting lots of attention,” says owner Layne Magnuson. “That means drivers can get the fuel savings they want, without giving up the driving experience.”

Ford Fusion Hybrid/PHEV – Available in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, the Fusion offers Ford’s 2.0L Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Engine or Energi Plug-in Hybrid Engine. Of course, if you prefer an efficient gas engine, you can also choose a 1.5L Ti-VCT EcoBoost-powered Fusion.

Ford EcoSport – The popular small-size SUV with seating for five offers room for everything you need to carry and the ability to go where you need to go – and look good doing it. Plus, with 8.4L/100km combined mileage, you’ll appreciate the fuel savings!

F-150 with 2.7 EcoBoost Engine – Yes, you can enjoy all the benefits of a truck, including hauling and cargo capacity, without giving up efficiency, thanks to the F-150’s 2.7L EcoBoost engine providing a mileage rating of 11 l/100 kms

Lots more on the way!

With growing consumer interest in electric and hybrid vehicles, also fuelled by available government incentives and rebates, Ford has much more in the works – great news for those who appreciate the brand’s quality, Layne notes.

The 2020 Escape will roll onto the lot shortly, with the 2020 Explorer following soon after. Completely redesigned for the new model year, expect a sportier driving experience.

Three versions of the popular Bronco are also on the way, while the Mach E is scheduled for 2021 – think muscle car-inspired electric vehicle with an extended range of 480km+ per charge.

A culture of customer service

Regardless of the kind of vehicle capturing your interest, Magnuson Ford promises both the best price – with no hidden fees or other “surprises” – and a culture of customer service.

“We talk about our customer philosophy every day. Our team is empowered to do the right thing for our customers and it shows,” Layne says.

Reaching beyond the showroom and deep into the community, initiatives like Drive One 4 UR Community have raised more than $407,000 for local charities, schools and organizations.

Ford Canada has honoured that commitment by awarding Maguson Ford its highest accolade: The President’s Award.

Recognizing both sales and service excellence, dealerships must have the top market share in their communities, and also be among the top dealers in their territory for customer service scores. Customers won’t be surprised to learn that Magnuson Ford – which also boasts an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and 4.6-star Google and Facebook ratings – has now won the award three times since 2015! Locally, the dealership was also named 2018’s Established Business of the Year by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.

***

Magnuson Ford has been serving the Fraser Valley, including Mission, Langley, Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison and Surrey, since 2009. Stay up to date with all their happenings on Facebook.