2 vehicles you will want in your driveway in 2020!

Come 2021, the Bronco is back, with a design that pays homage to its storied heritage. Check it out later this year at Abbotsford’s MSA Ford.

Exciting things are happening at Abbotsford’s MSA Ford and for vehicle enthusiasts, it doesn’t get much better than the much-anticipated Ford Bronco and all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E!

Currently in pre-production, the Mach-E will arrive on the Fraser Valley lot first, followed by the Bronco later in the year, says MSA Ford’s Mike McDonald.

Meet the all-electric Mach-E

Starting at an MSRP of $50,495, the new 2021 Electric Mach-E will complement the gas-powered version of the iconic vehicle, with an emissions-free estimated range of 425 kilometres.

Boasting a crossover-styled body line and first-edition bonuses like exclusive body colours, red brake calipers and iconic stripes – first editions are a rare bread, after all! – this is a vehicle that looks as great as it drives.

With drivability befitting its Mustang heritage, the Mach-E offers unprecedented acceleration, all-wheel drive handling and all the power, performance and passion of a legendary pony GT.

The Bronco is BACK!

The Mustang isn’t the only iconic brand in the Ford stable. The popular Ford Bronco was introduced in 1966, becoming an instant favourite with both on and off-road enthusiasts. The full-size Bronco was unveiled in late 1977 and after a 20-year run was discontinued after the 1996 model year.

Come 2021, the Bronco is back, with a design that pays homage to its storied heritage, designed from the ground up to confidently take on any terrain and bring you back into the great outdoors.

Revving up end-of-year savings

Of course, if you’re looking to drive away right now with your new wheels, Boxing Week brings a lot-full of savings to wrap up 2019!

On the lot at MSA Ford, choose from more than 55 F-150s – the No. 1-selling truck for more than 50 years – and a great selection of 2019 Escapes, Edges and Explorers.

Reserve your wheels or drive home today!

MSA Ford is currently collecting pre-orders for the new Mach-E, so call today at 604-857-2293 or stop by the Fraser Valley Auto Mall. You can also check out what’s on the lot at msaford.com and stay up to date with all the happenings on Facebook.